Idan Ofer clearly has a love of football. The billionaire shipowner does, after all, own a majority stake in Portuguese top-tier league FC Famalicao and a significant stake in Spanish premier league club Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has now become an official sponsor of FC Imabari, a football club based in the Japanese city of the same name best known in the shipping world for its big shipyard.