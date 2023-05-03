Rough seas, demanding schedules, threats to life and limb and months away from family can make things difficult and perilous for the seafarers plying the world’s oceans.

And things are going to get harder as shipping contends with the demands of decarbonisation and digitalisation while still suffering intensified pressures from Covid-19 and a labour shortage.

“The pandemic really just put a huge exclamation point on what was already a problem,” says Jason Zuidema, executive director at the North American Maritime Ministry Association and general secretary of the International Christian Maritime Association.