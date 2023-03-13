Chattogram-based PHP Ship Breaking & Recycling Industries has made history in the Bangladesh recycling industry by taking delivery of a multipurpose general cargo ship from Japanese shipping giant NYK.

The Mohammed Zahirul Islam-led recycling facility will recycle the 9,400-dwt Kamo (built 1998) in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (Hong Kong Convention) with the process supervised by a specialist team from NYK.

TradeWinds reported the Kamo, a vessel owned by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers-affiliated Shiba Shipping, as having been sold for recycling in early February.