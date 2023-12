With less than two weeks to go before the end of 2023, ship recylers on the Indian subcontinent look set to have endured their worst fourth quarter for the past three years.

Data compiled by cash buyer Wirana Shipping Corp shows that during this quarter, Indian recyclers have so far acquired 33 ships totalling 257,154 dwt. While they may have only acquired 22 ships during the last quarter of 2022, but this was meatier tonnage totalling 271,7129 dwt.