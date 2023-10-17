Debates at the annual TradeWinds Ship Recycling Forum once again were dominated by the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Sound Recycling of Ships last week.

However, with the convention ratified in June, the mood was a celebratory one this year.

Nearly 300 delegates — representing governments, regulators, shipowners, brokers, cash buyers, shipbreakers, lawyers and financiers — joined the forum in Singapore on 11 and 12 October to focus on what needs to be done on the Indian subcontinent before the convention comes into force.