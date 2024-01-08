So what have you marked on your shipping calendar for this year?

TradeWinds takes a serious, speculative and sideways look at a few of the things that are or could be coming up in 2024.

Lonesome

Keep your eyes peeled in January for this year’s only VLCC newbuilding.

Yes, despite all the talk of an incoming flood of new orders, according to Tankers International that is just the one lonely delivery for 2024 — AET’s Shell-chartered, 300,000-dwt LNG dual-fuelled newbuilding Eagle Veracruz which is due to be handed over by Hanwha Ocean.