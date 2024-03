A disaster of the magnitude of the Baltimore bridge collapse always writes a new history for the insurance sector, expert Patrizia Kern-Ferretti believes.

The chief insurance officer at digital insurance platform Breeze told TradeWinds the accident could recalibrate the industry’s approach to vessel risk.

The Maersk-chartered Dali (built 2015) destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, resulting in the presumed death of six construction workers.