Manos Sofronis and George Tsavliris are two very different people who have forged a formidable executive partnership to grow insurance brokerage Oneglobal Greece & Cyprus over the past four years.

The Athens-based firm was launched as SSL Endeavour’s Greek broking outpost in 2007 before being rebranded in 2020 under the ownership of private equity firm JC Flowers.

Insurance broker SSL Endeavour rebrands as Oneglobal and targets growth
 Read more

Salvage industry doyen Tsavliris — who runs one of shipping's largest emergency salvage firms in Tsavliris Salvage with his brothers — joined as non-executive director in 2019.