Manos Sofronis and George Tsavliris are two very different people who have forged a formidable executive partnership to grow insurance brokerage Oneglobal Greece & Cyprus over the past four years.

The Athens-based firm was launched as SSL Endeavour’s Greek broking outpost in 2007 before being rebranded in 2020 under the ownership of private equity firm JC Flowers.

Salvage industry doyen Tsavliris — who runs one of shipping's largest emergency salvage firms in Tsavliris Salvage with his brothers — joined as non-executive director in 2019.