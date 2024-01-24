A fully laden bulk carrier is close to sinking following a collision in the Yangtze River in China.

The 48,800-dwt Omega (built 2004) collided with the 46,000-dwt Mirabella 16 nautical miles north of the estuary of the Yangtze River, according to cargo claims specialist WK Webster.

Both ships are understood to have water ingress. The Marshall Islands-registered Omega is reportedly in danger of sinking as a result of damage to its number five cargo hold.

The Cook Islands-registered Mirabella is loaded with approximately 45,000 metric tons of iron ore and heading from Tuticorin, India to Taicang, China.

All crew are understood to be safe.

The Mirabella is managed by Lebanon-based Safe Sea Services and the Omega by Turkish company Gamma Shipping. Both companies have been contacted for comment.

Both vessels have protection and indemnity cover placed in the fixed premium market outside the International Group of P&I clubs.