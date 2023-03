Clarksons finance boss Jeff Woyda has taken over as chairman of mutual insurer International Transport Intermediaries Club (ITIC) with a promise of growth.

The executive, who is also chief operating officer at the UK shipbroker, is replacing Lars Safverstrom, who has served four years in the post.

Woyda thanked his predecessor for navigating the insurer through the pandemic, Brexit and its response to the war in Ukraine.