A bulk carrier hit by a fatal missile strike in the Gulf of Aden was insured in the London war risk market.

TradeWinds understands Navium Marine is the lead underwriter on the 50,488-dwt True Confidence (built 2011), which was abandoned after a Houthi missile strike that claimed three lives.

Attempts to contact the London-based insurer, a managing general agent backed by Fidelis MGU, were unsuccessful.