The 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016), the hijacking of which last December marked the return of Somali piracy after several years, is now being converted into a pirate ship itself.

That is at least according to information related on Thursday by Ambrey Intelligence.

Following the lack of a ransom deal with owners Navibulgar, the Somali group controlling the ship is suspected to be using it “as a mothership to conduct further attacks on merchant vessels,” Ambrey said in a flash note.