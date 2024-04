General average is expected to be declared imminently after the containership Dali struck and brought down part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

When general average is declared, cargo and vessel interests share in the cost of a casualty, but the sums involved can take years to establish, particularly for a container ship with multiple interests.

The 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) struck the bridge on 26 March less than an hour after it left its berth at the Port of Baltimore.