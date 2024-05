Shipowners Hafnia and Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi (KGJS) have taken part in a $1m seed funding round by maritime insurance start-up Vanguard.

Other investors in the strategic fundraise include Motion Ventures, a Singapore-based consortium-driven venture capital fund and Portuguese shipowner Portline.

The UK-based start-up describes itself as an upcoming platform designed to “streamline how underwriters, brokers, and shipping clients interact from start to finish”.