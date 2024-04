India has approved four Russian companies to supply marine insurance while pressing ahead with plans for a domestic protection and indemnity club to ease the pressure of Western sanctions on its oil imports.

Three of the providers, VSK Insurance, Sogaz Insurance Co and Alfastrakhovanie, have been given authorisation until 20 February 2025 while a licence for Ingrosstrakh Insurance Company was extended to March 2029, according to the shipping regulator’s website.