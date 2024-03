In yet another display of its muscular tactics against Somali pirates, the Indian Navy has intercepted and is shadowing the 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016) — a vessel that made a surprising reappearance in the Indian Ocean three months after its hijacking.

The action has thwarted attempts by the pirates to use the vessel as a mother ship to attack other vessels underway in the region, the Indian Navy said in a social media post on Saturday.