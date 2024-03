Insurance cover for a bulk carrier that sank in the Red Sea after it was hit by a Houthi missile remains uncertain.

Cover will be critical if major salvage and pollution containment operations are needed to prevent an environmental disaster from the sunken wreck of the 32,000-dwt Rubymar (built 1997).

The ship is listed by Thomas Miller Specialty as entered under its fixed premium protection and indemnity insurance cover since 24 July 2023, under the owner Golden Adventure Shipping.