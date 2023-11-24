The Russia-Ukraine conflict carries the biggest safety and security threat to merchant shipping, according to a survey of insurance specialists by underwriter Canopius.

A whopping 96% of underwriters and insurance brokers from across the world who took part in the survey named the Black Sea region as an area of concern, followed by the Arabian Gulf and West Africa.

Geopolitical instability was alongside decarbonisation as the biggest current and future challenge faced by the shipping industry, the survey found.