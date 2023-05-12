Norwegian marine insurer Skuld has reported a $32m profit in the year to 20 February 2023 after the performance of its mutual protection and indemnity book of business improved.

The club’s overall technical result, which reflects the pure underwriting performance of both its mutual and commercial insurance lines, showed a profit of $15m, up by $45m on the previous year.

The P&I business broke even with a combined ratio of 100%, while the commercial marine hull and energy lines combined ratio was a profitable 94%.