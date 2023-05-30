Specialist logistics insurer the TT Club is working to raise awareness of the increasingly sophisticated methods used by criminal gangs to smuggle illegal drugs through European ports.

The London-based mutual said it will commit significant resources to collate detailed reports, along with partner BSI Screen, of the geographical reach and the diverse gateways criminal gangs are using to supply the European market.

The move comes in response to a dramatic increase in the drug trade to Europe via the Atlantic seaboard.