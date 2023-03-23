With pandemic travel restrictions now but a distant memory, maritime insurers from across the globe descended on Singapore’s Asian Civilisations Museum on Tuesday.

Drawing in the crowds was a night-time double feature bash hosted Thomas Miller-managed marine insurers TT Club and ITIC, both of whom picked the Lion City to hold their spring board meetings.

ITIC chairman Jeff Woyda, whose day job is chief financial and operating officer at Clarksons, said in his welcome speech that it was especially good to be able to meet in person with Asian board members, as well as shipbrokers from the region, who he described as being one of the main drivers of business to marine insurance providers.

While board members enjoyed delicious Singaporean culinary highlights such as beef rendang, chilli crab and laksa fish, attendees from the US, UK, Europe, and Northern Asia also enjoyed the warmth of a sultry tropical evening on the museum’s terrace.

Not lost on the many insurers present was the irony of holding the reception in a venue that has an exhibit featuring the treasures of a Tang Dynasty shipwreck as its top billing.

Charles Fenton, chief executive of the TT Club. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

ITIC chairman, Clarksons chief financial and operating officer Jeff Woyda. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

Article continues below the advert

Board members: Timothy Faries (TT Club) and Alistair Groom and Tom Durkin (both ITIC). Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

ITIC commercial director Charlotte Kirk with Jeremy Slater, Shipowners Mutual's head of underwriting in Singapore. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

Spica Group chief executive Dughall Aitken with J&J Denholm chief executive Ben MacLehose and Clarksons Singapore managing director Robert Hewitson. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

KIB Insurance brokers senior manager for marine Jerlyn Ang and chief executive Elizabeth Lee with Acclaim Insurance Brokers associate director Dr L.M. Mohamed Ismail. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

ASP Ships: group commercial and finance director Adrian Whatley and marine standards manager Nilam Sarie. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier