Mutual protection and indemnity insurers have agreed to communicate with London’s commercial marine insurance market on claims where there is a common interest.

The move is outlined in new casualty guidelines drawn up by the International Group of P&I Clubs’ salvage committee — which represents 12 mutual marine insurers — and the Joint Marine Claims Committee (JMCC), representing London commercial insurers.

The JMCC includes members of both the International Underwriting Association and the Lloyd’s Market Association.