The International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds) is looking at the insurance issues surrounding a devastating oil spill off the coast of the Philippines.

The IOPC has opened talks with the protection and indemnity insurers of the 1,100-dwt Princess Empress (built 2022) which caused the spill — listed as the Shipowners’ Club — as part of its ongoing assessment of the situation.

The vessel was hit by engine problems and rough seas causing it to sink off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on 28 February with 800,000 litres of fuel oil onboard.