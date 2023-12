While Houthi forces continue to attack ships in the Bab-al-Mandeb strait, the highest-risk vessels could still be those with connections to Israel.

Speaking to TradeWinds on Friday, Bimco head of maritime safety and security Jakob Larsen said ships that fit the Houthis criteria for attack — ones with ownership ties to Israelis or those heading to Israeli ports — were still the most likely targets for the Iran-backed regime.