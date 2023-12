Another attack against a merchant ship, most likely carried out by Yemen’s Houthis, was reported on Thursday in the Red Sea.

According to maritime intelligence sources, the incident involved a missile fired near the Hanish Islands off south-west Yemen.

One security source said the 10,100-teu AP Moller-Maersk-operated container ship Maersk Gibraltar (built 2016) suffered a near miss in a missile attack in the Red Sea.