Less than two years after the Swedish Club opened a full-service Singapore office, about 10% of its premiums are being written out of the South East Asian city-state.

Combined with its long-established Hong Kong office, around 40% of the Swedish Club’s portfolio is domiciled in Asia, club chairman Lennart Simonsson said at a cocktail reception to mark the conclusion of a board meeting held in Singapore on 23 march.

Swedish Club sets August date for new office opening in Singapore
 Read more

Asia, Swedish Club Singapore area manager Brian Png told TradeWinds, is the club’s fastest growing region.