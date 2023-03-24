Less than two years after the Swedish Club opened a full-service Singapore office, about 10% of its premiums are being written out of the South East Asian city-state.

Combined with its long-established Hong Kong office, around 40% of the Swedish Club’s portfolio is domiciled in Asia, club chairman Lennart Simonsson said at a cocktail reception to mark the conclusion of a board meeting held in Singapore on 23 march.

Asia, Swedish Club Singapore area manager Brian Png told TradeWinds, is the club’s fastest growing region.