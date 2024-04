The High Court in London has ruled in favour of Nicholas G Moundreas Shipping (NGM) in a $37.5m case against an array of top insurers including Allianz, Axa and Generali.

Unless the case is reversed on appeal, the Greek company will be compensated for the 170,100-dwt Win Win (built 2001), a capesize immobilised in Indonesia for 18 months, five years ago.