The Norwegian Hull Club (NHC) plans to pay back 7.5% of 2022 premium, amounting to $13.6m, to its members after another strong year.

Chief executive Hans Christian Seim described the financial performance as “healthy”, allowing it to return cash to its members subject to board approval.

The main setback for the club has been a downturn in investment returns.

“Despite financial markets that have experienced extreme and highly unusual losses at around 20% both in the stock market and on long-dated bonds, we have been able to grow our portfolio and avoid a significant frequency of major claims,” Seim said.