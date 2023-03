The International Salvage Union (ISU) is optimistic that shipping’s traditional salvage contract, the Lloyd’s Open Form (LOF), can be salvaged as an 18-month review comes to an end.

An attempt to revive the no-cure, no-pay salvage contract was initiated following a decision to keep the Lloyd’s of London’s Salvage Arbitration Branch (SAB) going in 2001.

The future of the SAB was put in question by the long-term decline of LOF contracts, which have become regarded as too expensive.