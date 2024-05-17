Norwegian insurer Skuld said it felt under no pressure to merge with another protection and indemnity club after posting historically strong results during a year of geopolitical turmoil.

Chief executive Stale Hansen said a year of low claims, rising premiums and strong investment results had strengthened the P&I club’s ability to go it alone.

Hansen told TradeWinds last year that the “door was open” for merger talks as the sector digested the impact of last year’s tie-up between fellow P&I providers North P&I Club and the Standard Club.