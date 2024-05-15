A multi-year research project is to examine the knock-on impact for insurers of disruption at key maritime chokepoints.

The research — a collaboration between Gallagher Re and Oxford University — is to identify what will happen to supply chains in the event of disruption at ports and key trading routes.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has highlighted how apparent power outages on the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) will have an outsized impact on insurance markets, with a chain of events leading to multibillion-dollar losses and the deaths of six people.