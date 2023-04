The Swedish Club’s free reserves fell by $46m in the year to the end of 2022 after investment losses took a toll on its financial reserves.

The Gothenburg-based marine insurer’s free reserves fell to $150m at the end of 2022, compared to $196.5m at the same point at the end of the previous year.

The Swedish Club’s overall underwriting activities performed well, with the club reporting a 102% combined ratio, which is close to breakeven.