Thomas Nordberg is hosting his first annual general meeting as managing director of the Swedish Club after six months in charge, in which he has already made his mark on the marine insurance mutual.

Since taking over the helm this year, he has made key personnel changes such as the appointment of Thorbjorn Emanuelsson as director of underwriting and, most recently, Fredrik Bergqvist as area manager for team Sweden.

The management shake-up may not be over yet but, for the time being, Nordberg said he is happy with the changes that have been made.