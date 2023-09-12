The Swedish Club is hoping to gain ground by strengthening its marine insurance set-up in London.

Lars Nilsson steps down as head of the London outpost which he launched in 2015 and will be replaced by colleague Tord Nilsson.

The club's freight, defence and demurrage team has also been strengthened, while claims and underwriting services are planned for the revamped operation.

It is all part of a strategy at the Gothenburg-based Swedish Club to strengthen its global outposts.

The new set-up was unveiled at a reception during London International Shipping Week.

Swedish Club managing director Thomas Nordberg said: “We are developing a full-service office to enable us to build even stronger relationships with our existing clients and forge new partnerships within this vibrant business community. Our new, larger premises will accommodate this expansion.”

The Swedish Club is both a commercial marine insurer and protection and indemnity mutual.

New head of the London office Nilsson said: “It is a privilege to be at the heart of the insurance industry, where change happens on a daily basis.”