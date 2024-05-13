Flag states that fail to properly police their fleets for adequate insurance should be named, shamed and ushered to the fringes of the shipping world amid growing fears about the environmental cost of a shadow tanker oil spill, the head of an international compensation fund has told TradeWinds.

— Gaute Sivertsen, the director of the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds, said concerns about a growing number of vessels hauling sanctioned oil without adequate insurance had effectively turned his organisation into the “underwriter for the dark fleet”.