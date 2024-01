The latest attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Aden are accelerating the rerouting of dry bulk carriers and oil tankers away from the Red Sea according to analysis by shipping intelligence firm Windward.

According to its figures, following the recent hits on the 63,300-dwt Eagle Gibraltar (built 2015) and 56,900-dwt Zografia (built 2010) there was an overall 8% decrease in traffic to the Gulf of Aden and a 41% decrease in crude oil tankers in just one day.