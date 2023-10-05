Pen Underwriting’s war risk insurance specialist Vessel Protect has emerged as one of the insurers providing cover for ships carrying Ukraine grain exports.

Vessel Protect said it has given “ongoing support” for the trade which is taking place through a new maritime corridor established by Ukraine following the collapse of the UN-led Black Sea Grain Initiative earlier this summer.

“We are seeing renewed confidence among commercial operators keen to take Ukrainian grain cargoes following the establishment of the new export mechanism and maritime corridor,” said Vessel Protect head of operations Munro Anderson.