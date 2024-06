Ian Gooch has squeezed his fair share of crisis management into his 15 years as chief executive of the London P&I Club.

The former criminal lawyer took the top job in 2009 as the financial crisis shook global markets — and the meltdowns kept on coming.

The introduction of stricter oversight demanded by regulators was followed by the turmoil of Brexit and the opening of a subsidiary office in Cyprus to look after the European Union side of the business.