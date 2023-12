A missile attack on the Norwegian-controlled tanker off the coast of Yemen is set to trigger further hikes in war risk rates in the Red Sea.

The 20,000-dwt Strinda (built 2006) is entered with Oslo-based Norwegian war risk mutual DNK, but the fallout from the attack is likely to be felt right across the commercial marine insurance market.

The attack came as the Joint War Committee (JWC) is set to meet this week for its regular quarterly meeting.