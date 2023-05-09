West of England P&I Club has sent an “evasion alert” to shipowner members, reminding them of their reporting and due diligence responsibilities under international sanctions on Russian oil trade.

The note is part of an initiative by International Group of P&I Clubs insurers to raise awareness of the issues surrounding the transportation of Russian oil.

A rise in the price of oil has increased the likelihood of transporting oil that is sold above the Western-imposed price cap.

“Volatility in worldwide crude oil and products prices may increase the risk of Russian cargoes being traded above the applicable price caps,” the protection and indemnity club said in a note to members.