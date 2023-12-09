Yemen’s Houthi regime widened the list of ships it threatens to attack in the Red and Arabian Seas to include any merchant vessel heading towards Israel, regardless of their nationality.

The armed rebels, which control large swathes of Yemen, had so far been targeting ships they believed to be controlled by Israeli interests only.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will prevent navigating all the ships heading to the Zionist entity [Israel] from any nationality,” Houthi Brigadier General and spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.