Shipping must emerge from the background of international trade to fight for its share of the new generation of green fuels that will drive decarbonisation, the head of the International Chamber of Shipping has told TradeWinds.

Secretary general Guy Platten said his organisation will use the two weeks of talks at the United Nations climate change summit in the United Arab Emirates to persuade key decision-makers of the importance of shipping in the energy transition and ensure its unique position is recognised.