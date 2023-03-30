As an oil exploration and production group that has set a target to reduce absolute emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2016, Shell is in a unique position to develop new energies and put them and associated technologies into use in shipping.

Shell’s target covers all emissions from its operations and the energy it buys to run them, and that has meant the group is looking seriously at its shipping operations.

Carl Henrickson, general manager of technology, innovation and digitalisation at Shell Shipping & Maritime, runs an in-house unit with 60 people working on research and development (R&D) of about 100 different technologies at any one time, from safety to decarbonisation.