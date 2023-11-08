The first sole female winner of the Onassis prize for shipping was honoured last night in London for decades of research from early computer modelling of maritime markets to the potential impact of autonomous vessels. And it all started with a 1970s Datsun Sunny.

Since publishing her postgraduate thesis in the 1970s on the business cycles of the tanker sector, Professor Siri Pettersen Strandenes has been a prolific researcher and educator whose work has cast light on current debates including the impact of environmental regulations on the industry.