A slew of joint announcements by rival shipping companies demanding action on climate change is a positive development despite differences over their decarbonisation strategies, according to the environment chief at Mitsui OSK Lines.

Tatsuro Watanabe pointed to a call by the leadership of MOL and AP Moller-Maersk demanding regulators act to encourage shipowners to switch to cleaner fuels and a statement by five CEOs calling for an end date for fossil-fuel powered newbuilds.