Promoting the recruitment and retention of women in shipping is the aim of the “mobilising networks for gender equality” theme for the International Maritime Organization’s Day for Women on 18 May.

Progress in employing women, and other under-represented groups, in more senior roles is being made in the shoreside part of the industry, according to Heidi Heseltine, chief executive of Halcyon Recruitment and founder of the Diversity Study Group (DSG).

Set up in 2018 as the first organisation dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion in the maritime workplace, DSG’s members have shown a marked improvement in female representation among heads of department, rising from 12.3%