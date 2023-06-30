After working on designs for liquefied CO 2 carriers for years, London-headquartered Navigator Holdings sees a significant opportunity to put those future ships to work in its own backyard.

Britain is the main target for a joint venture that the shipowner is working to form with Malaysian floating infrastructure company Bumi Armada, as TradeWinds has reported. Dubbed Blujestreak CO 2 , the new company would offer transportation of CO 2 to a floating carbon storage and injection unit that the venture would develop.