After working on designs for liquefied CO2 carriers for years, London-headquartered Navigator Holdings sees a significant opportunity to put those future ships to work in its own backyard.
Britain is the main target for a joint venture that the shipowner is working to form with Malaysian floating infrastructure company Bumi Armada, as TradeWinds has reported. Dubbed Blujestreak CO2, the new company would offer transportation of CO2 to a floating carbon storage and injection unit that the venture would develop.
And Navigator chief executive Mads Peter Zacho told TradeWinds that his company is, in principle, close to being ready to place an order for liquefied CO2 carriers.