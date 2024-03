Alexander Saverys is on a mission, to turn what had once been tanker owner Euronav into the new CMB.Tech — a diversified shipowner with 150 vessels and newbuildings to be powered by hydrogen and ammonia.

And while the Euronav chief executive is bullish about investing in ammonia fuelling for all of the New York and Brussels-listed company’s large oceangoing ships, engines remain under development and there are doubts about the future availability of the green version of the fuel.