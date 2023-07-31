Nitzeira Watson Stewart’s first exposure to the maritime world was a punishment for bad behaviour. When she was a rebellious teenager, her father felt she needed more strict rules, so he enrolled her in a maritime high school in Panama City.
Latest Jobs
Rising star: Where contacts trump CVs, Nitzeira Watson uses ‘sacrifice and effort’ to get ahead
YoungShip Panama leader had to leave a country where opportunities go to the well-connected to find recognition at home. She wants that to change
31 July 2023 10:52 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 10:52 GMT
By
in Miami