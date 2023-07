Energy major Shell is concentrating its supply of marine fuels on LNG, methanol, fuel oils and biofuels but will not be moving forward with ammonia at present.

In a conversation with TradeWinds, Shell Marine president Melissa Williams said there are many questions surrounding ammonia.

“There continue to be safety concerns there regarding toxicity mitigation,” Williams said. “Until we can address the safety concerns regarding toxicity, we will not supply something that is not safe.